The 2018 Met Gala brought the fashion elite out to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last night (May 7), with a special style tribute to the Catholic church.
This is the night for the highest couture of grandeur, so you already know the fellas came through drippin’ in bespoke pieces, tailored suits, and even their own designs. Of course, some guys had it on lock more-so than others, so we had to give credit where it’s due.
Take a look at our picks for the best-dressed men at Met Gala 2018, and see if you agree that these fly guys killed their respective ‘fits:
Diddy
Honorary Mention: King Combs
Styling:
(On Diddy) custom by Musika Frère; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry / (On Christian) Dolce & Gabbana
Idris Elba
Honorary Mention: Sabrina Dhowre
Styling:
both Givenchy
Michael B. Jordan
Styling:
OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh; David Yurman pin
Virgil Abloh
Styling:
custom Louis Vuitton; Nike Air Jordan 1 “OFF-WHITE”
Wiz Khalifa
Styling:
Dior Homme
Travis Scott
Honorary Mention: Kylie Jenner
Styling:
both in Alexander Wang
Donald Glover
Styling:
Gucci
Trevor Noah
Styling:
Balmain
Jaden Smith
Honorary Mention: His Gold plaque for the single “Icon”
Styling:
Louis Vuitton
Chadwick Boseman
Styling:
custom Versace; Christian Louboutin shoes; Bvlgari rings
A$AP Ferg
Honorable Mention: Renell Medrano
Styling:
Tiffany & Co. jewlery
(Tie) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos
Styling:
all in Versace
Pharrell Williams
Honorable Mention: Helen Lasichanh
Styling:
Chanel
Daniel Kaluuya
Styling:
Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry