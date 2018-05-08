The Best Styled Men at the 2018 Met Gala

The Best Styled Men at the 2018 Met Gala

The 2018 Met Gala brought the fashion elite out to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last night (May 7), with a special style tribute to the Catholic church.

This is the night for the highest couture of grandeur, so you already know the fellas came through drippin’ in bespoke pieces, tailored suits, and even their own designs. Of course, some guys had it on lock more-so than others, so we had to give credit where it’s due.

Take a look at our picks for the best-dressed men at Met Gala 2018, and see if you agree that these fly guys killed their respective ‘fits:

Diddy

Honorary Mention: King Combs

Styling:

(On Diddy) custom by Musika Frère; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry / (On Christian) Dolce & Gabbana



Idris Elba

Honorary Mention: Sabrina Dhowre

Styling:

both Givenchy



Michael B. Jordan

Styling:

OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh; David Yurman pin



Virgil Abloh

Styling:

custom Louis Vuitton; Nike Air Jordan 1 “OFF-WHITE”

Wiz Khalifa

Styling:

Dior Homme



Travis Scott

Honorary Mention: Kylie Jenner

Styling:

both in Alexander Wang



Donald Glover

Styling:

Gucci



Trevor Noah

Styling:

Balmain



Jaden Smith

Honorary Mention: His Gold plaque for the single “Icon”

Styling:

Louis Vuitton



Chadwick Boseman

Styling:

custom Versace; Christian Louboutin shoes; Bvlgari rings



A$AP Ferg

Honorable Mention: Renell Medrano

Styling:

Tiffany & Co. jewlery



(Tie) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos

Styling:

all in Versace



Pharrell Williams

Honorable Mention: Helen Lasichanh

Styling:

Chanel



Daniel Kaluuya

Styling:

Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry

