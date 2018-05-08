The 2018 Met Gala brought the fashion elite out to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last night (May 7), with a special style tribute to the Catholic church.



This is the night for the highest couture of grandeur, so you already know the fellas came through drippin’ in bespoke pieces, tailored suits, and even their own designs. Of course, some guys had it on lock more-so than others, so we had to give credit where it’s due.


Take a look at our picks for the best-dressed men at Met Gala 2018, and see if you agree that these fly guys killed their respective ‘fits:


Diddy

Honorary Mention: King Combs

Styling:

(On Diddy) custom by Musika Frère; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry / (On Christian) Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18


Idris Elba

Honorary Mention: Sabrina Dhowre

Styling:

both Givenchy

Image: David Fisher/REX-Shutterstock


Michael B. Jordan

Styling:

OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh; David Yurman pin

Image: Getty Images


Virgil Abloh

Styling:

custom Louis Vuitton; Nike Air Jordan 1 “OFF-WHITE”


Wiz Khalifa

Styling:

Dior Homme

Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images


Travis Scott

Honorary Mention: Kylie Jenner

Styling:

both in Alexander Wang

Image: John Shearer/Getty Images


Donald Glover

Styling:

Gucci

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images


Trevor Noah

Styling:

Balmain

Image: Getty Images


Jaden Smith

Honorary Mention: His Gold plaque for the single “Icon”

Styling:

Louis Vuitton

Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images


Chadwick Boseman

Styling:

custom Versace; Christian Louboutin shoes; Bvlgari rings

Image: REX-SHUTTERSTOCK


A$AP Ferg

Honorable Mention: Renell Medrano

Styling:

Tiffany & Co. jewlery

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images


(Tie) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos

Styling:

all in Versace

Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images


Pharrell Williams

Honorable Mention: Helen Lasichanh

Styling:

Chanel

Image: John Shearer/Getty Images


Daniel Kaluuya

Styling:

Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry

Image: Getty Images