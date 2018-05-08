Last night (May 7), the 2018 Met Gala — an annual celebration of the fashion world and its power players — returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC for a night that catered to all that’s avant garde. While our guys certainly pulled up looking proper to the event, the ladies took the night for the most extravagant, head-turning looks of the evening.


Image: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images


See the dresses, the tresses, and everything in between that made these women stand out in our eyes. You might even get a few prom ideas, reunion ideas, or just something super gaudy to wear for a fun night out.


Take a look at our picks for the best-dressed women at Met Gala 2018, and let us know if you think these ladies did as much justice on the red carpet as we think they did:


Adwoa Aboah

Styling:

John Hardy jewelery

Image: Getty/Frazer Harrison


Joan Smalls

Styling:

Tommy Hilfiger

Image: Getty


Jourdan Dunn

Styling:

Diane von Furstenberg

Image: Getty


Tessa Thompson

Styling:

Thom Browne

Image: REX/ShutterShock


Janelle Monae

Styling:

Marc Jacobs

Image: Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock


Emily Ratajkowski

Styling:

custom Marc Jacobs

Image: Getty


Cassie

Honorary Mention: Diddy

Styling:

(On Cassie) Thom Browne; Chopard earrings; Sarah Jane Wild jewelry / (On Diddy) custom by Musika Frère; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Image: Getty/Dia Dipasupil


Nicki Minaj

Styling:

Oscar de la Renta

Image: Getty/HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP


Kim Kardashian West

Styling:

Versace

Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage


Zendaya

Styling:

Atelier Versace

Image: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock


Solange Knowles

Styling:

Iris van Herpen

Image: Getty/Mike Coppola/MG18


Cardi B

Styling:

Moschino

Image: Getty/Neilson Barnard


Kylie Jenner

Honorary Mention: Travis Scott

Styling:

both in Alexander Wang

Image: Getty/Frazer Harrison


(Tie) SZA & Tracee Ellis Ross

Styling:

(on SZA) Versace / (On Tracee) Michael Kors Collection; Repossi jewelry

Image: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG18


Mary J. Blige

Styling:

Versace; L’Dezen by Payal Shah jewelry

Image: Getty/Neilson Barnard


Yara Shahidi

Styling:

Chanel Couture

Image: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP


Jennifer Lopez

Honorary Mention: Alex Rodriguez

Styling:

both Balmain

Image: John Shearer/Getty Images


Kendall Jenner

Styling:

OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh; OFF-WHITE c/o Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images


Winnie Harlow

Styling:

Tommy Hilfiger

Image: Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images


Priyanka Chopra

Styling:

Ralph Lauren

Image: Getty


Evan Rachel Wood

Styling:

Altuzarra

Image: Marlon Curtis/StarPix/REX/ShutterShock


Ariana Grande

Styling:

Vera Wang

Image: Getty/John Shearer


Gabrielle Union

Styling:

Prabal Gurung

Image: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP


Zoë Kravitz

Styling:

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock


Lena Waithe

Styling:

custom Carolina Hererra suit and cape; Verdura brooches

Image: Getty/Mike Coppola/MG18


Ashley Graham

Styling:

Prabal Gurung

Image: Getty/Frazer Harrison


Kerry Washington

Styling:

Ralph Lauren

Image: Getty/Neilson Barnard


Bella Hadid

Styling:

Chrome Hearts Official

Image: Getty/Jamie McCarthy


Helen Lasichanh

Honorary Mention: Pharrell Williams

Styling:

Chanel

Image: Getty/John Shearer


Alek Wek

Styling:

H&M

Image: Rob Rich/WENN

Rita Ora

Styling:

Prada

Image: Getty/Neilson Barnard


Jasmine Sanders

Styling:

H&M

Image: Getty


Rihanna

Styling:

custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano; Christian Louboutin shoes; Maria Tash jewelry; Cartier jewelry; custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch

Image: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic