Last night (May 7), the 2018 Met Gala — an annual celebration of the fashion world and its power players — returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC for a night that catered to all that’s avant garde. While our guys certainly pulled up looking proper to the event, the ladies took the night for the most extravagant, head-turning looks of the evening.

See the dresses, the tresses, and everything in between that made these women stand out in our eyes. You might even get a few prom ideas, reunion ideas, or just something super gaudy to wear for a fun night out.

Take a look at our picks for the best-dressed women at Met Gala 2018, and let us know if you think these ladies did as much justice on the red carpet as we think they did:

Adwoa Aboah

Styling:

John Hardy jewelery

Joan Smalls

Styling:

Tommy Hilfiger

Jourdan Dunn

Styling:

Diane von Furstenberg

Tessa Thompson

Styling:

Thom Browne

Janelle Monae

Styling:

Marc Jacobs

Emily Ratajkowski

Styling:

custom Marc Jacobs

Cassie

Honorary Mention: Diddy

Styling:

(On Cassie) Thom Browne; Chopard earrings; Sarah Jane Wild jewelry / (On Diddy) custom by Musika Frère; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Nicki Minaj

Styling:

Oscar de la Renta

Kim Kardashian West

Styling:

Versace

Zendaya

Styling:

Atelier Versace

Solange Knowles

Styling:

Iris van Herpen

Cardi B

Styling:

Moschino

Kylie Jenner

Honorary Mention: Travis Scott

Styling:

both in Alexander Wang

(Tie) SZA & Tracee Ellis Ross

Styling:

(on SZA) Versace / (On Tracee) Michael Kors Collection; Repossi jewelry

Mary J. Blige

Styling:

Versace; L’Dezen by Payal Shah jewelry

Yara Shahidi

Styling:

Chanel Couture

Jennifer Lopez

Honorary Mention: Alex Rodriguez

Styling:

both Balmain

Kendall Jenner

Styling:

OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh; OFF-WHITE c/o Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Winnie Harlow

Styling:

Tommy Hilfiger

Priyanka Chopra

Styling:

Ralph Lauren

Evan Rachel Wood

Styling:

Altuzarra

Ariana Grande

Styling:

Vera Wang

Gabrielle Union

Styling:

Prabal Gurung

Zoë Kravitz

Styling:

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Lena Waithe

Styling:

custom Carolina Hererra suit and cape; Verdura brooches

Ashley Graham

Styling:

Prabal Gurung

Kerry Washington

Styling:

Ralph Lauren

Bella Hadid

Styling:

Chrome Hearts Official

Helen Lasichanh

Honorary Mention: Pharrell Williams

Styling:

Chanel

Alek Wek

Styling:

H&M

Rita Ora

Styling:

Prada

Jasmine Sanders

Styling:

H&M

Rihanna

Styling:

custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano; Christian Louboutin shoes; Maria Tash jewelry; Cartier jewelry; custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch