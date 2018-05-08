Last night (May 7), the 2018 Met Gala — an annual celebration of the fashion world and its power players — returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC for a night that catered to all that’s avant garde. While our guys certainly pulled up looking proper to the event, the ladies took the night for the most extravagant, head-turning looks of the evening.
See the dresses, the tresses, and everything in between that made these women stand out in our eyes. You might even get a few prom ideas, reunion ideas, or just something super gaudy to wear for a fun night out.
Take a look at our picks for the best-dressed women at Met Gala 2018, and let us know if you think these ladies did as much justice on the red carpet as we think they did:
Adwoa Aboah
Styling:
John Hardy jewelery
Joan Smalls
Styling:
Tommy Hilfiger
Jourdan Dunn
Styling:
Diane von Furstenberg
Tessa Thompson
Styling:
Thom Browne
Janelle Monae
Styling:
Marc Jacobs
Emily Ratajkowski
Styling:
custom Marc Jacobs
Cassie
Honorary Mention: Diddy
Styling:
(On Cassie) Thom Browne; Chopard earrings; Sarah Jane Wild jewelry / (On Diddy) custom by Musika Frère; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Nicki Minaj
Styling:
Oscar de la Renta
Kim Kardashian West
Styling:
Versace
Zendaya
Styling:
Atelier Versace
Solange Knowles
Styling:
Iris van Herpen
Cardi B
Styling:
Moschino
Kylie Jenner
Honorary Mention: Travis Scott
Styling:
both in Alexander Wang
(Tie) SZA & Tracee Ellis Ross
Styling:
(on SZA) Versace / (On Tracee) Michael Kors Collection; Repossi jewelry
Mary J. Blige
Styling:
Versace; L’Dezen by Payal Shah jewelry
Yara Shahidi
Styling:
Chanel Couture
Jennifer Lopez
Honorary Mention: Alex Rodriguez
Styling:
both Balmain
Kendall Jenner
Styling:
OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh; OFF-WHITE c/o Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Winnie Harlow
Styling:
Tommy Hilfiger
Priyanka Chopra
Styling:
Ralph Lauren
Evan Rachel Wood
Styling:
Altuzarra
Ariana Grande
Styling:
Vera Wang
Gabrielle Union
Styling:
Prabal Gurung
Zoë Kravitz
Styling:
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Lena Waithe
Styling:
custom Carolina Hererra suit and cape; Verdura brooches
Ashley Graham
Styling:
Prabal Gurung
Kerry Washington
Styling:
Ralph Lauren
Bella Hadid
Styling:
Chrome Hearts Official
Helen Lasichanh
Honorary Mention: Pharrell Williams
Styling:
Chanel
Alek Wek
Styling:
H&M
Rita Ora
Styling:
Prada
Jasmine Sanders
Styling:
H&M
Rihanna
Styling:
custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano; Christian Louboutin shoes; Maria Tash jewelry; Cartier jewelry; custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch