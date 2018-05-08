If you have Tidal as your streaming service, you’ll be able to livestream Meek Mill‘s second interview since he got out of jail. The interview will be conducted by Power 105.1 Radio Personality Angie Martinez from an undisclosed location in New York City.

The livestream will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8. In preparation for Meek’s return to the public eye, Tidal and Meek Mill himself released a playlist titled 169 days, representing the time Meek spent behind bars.

“These are the vibes that kept my spirits up while I was incarcerated feeling like I was in a situation that was hell on earth,” Meek says in the description.

Aside from his own music, Meek got his motivation from Akon‘s “Locked up” Jay-Z’s “Oceans,” Pusha T‘s “Hold on” and Jadakiss‘ “By Your Side” and a few more gems to complete the 19-track playlist.

Meek Mill gave his first post-prison interview to Lester Holt of NBC’s ‘Nightly News’ and ‘Dateline’ where he spoke about prison reform and opioid addiction, but we can expect an interview really for the culture with “The Voice of New York” Angie Martinez.