The viral, mysterious teenage drama series, 13 Reasons Why, is returning to Netflix May 18 for season two.

The first season followed the suicide of Liberty High student, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who left behind 13 cassette tapes revealing shocking secrets and mistreatment that led to her taking her own life. The Baker family issued a wrongful death lawsuit against Liberty High, however, there were many unanswered questions.

How will Jessica heal in the aftermath of her assault? Will Bryce be brought to justice? How will Clay move on from the devastating loss of Hannah? What happened to Alex? What choices will Tyler make in the face of his social isolation?

The official description from Netflix: “Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

An intense and suspenseful trailer has been released assuming season two’s story line will continue along the clues provided through Polaroid pictures.

“Hannah wasn’t the only one,” a picture in Clay’s locker read.

“I thought this whole thing was going to be over,” Clay (Dylan Minnette) said in a voiceover, “But it’s not.”

With the lawsuit moving forward, more victims seem to appear. “There is nothing left worth having except justice for our daughter,” Kate Walsh says as Mrs. Baker.

