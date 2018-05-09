As the Nike Air Max 98 continues to make its glorious return on shelves, a new array of colorways are making way onto the popular silhouette, with the latest being our favorite.

The unofficial “Sprite” version of this shoe features a white upper, further complimented by black and volt detailing. However, it’s the “Racer Blue” — through the naked eye it almost looks like purple — on the tongue and midsole air unit that really makes these stand out. Overall, this is a fresh option if you’re on the hunt for a pair of fresh spring kicks.

Get the Air Max 98 “Sprite” beginning Thursday (May 10) over at Nike.