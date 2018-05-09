After a man grabbed a stroller with a 3-year-old kid from a Brooklyn store, he was pursued by the tot’s grandma before he could escape, cops said Wednesday.

The creep wheeled off with the kid in the stroller as the kid’s grandmother was shopping in the Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th St. what’s more, Bay 31st St. in Bath Beach around 3:50 p.m. Monday, as indicated by specialists. The grandma chased the man and caught him on 86th.

He surrendered the kid and the stroller before fleeing in the same direction. The youngster was uninjured in the endeavored hijacking. Cops on Wednesday shared observation film of the man strolling with the stroller on 86th St. in trusts the general population can help recognize him.

He is described to be Asian, 35 to 40, and was most recently seen wearing a dark cap and dark hoodie. Anybody with any leads can confidentially call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.