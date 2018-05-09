Cardi B isn’t afraid to set boundaries.

After her entourage was accused of beating the breaks off an over zealous fan, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper broke her silence and shared her side on Twitter in a deleted tweet.

If you check my tag pics, I take a lot of pics with fans. Some people are not fans and sometimes I don’t want no pics and I simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy]. I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo I be careful. Why can’t people respect that?

The incident popped off after the Met Gala around 2:00 AM when a fan kept harassing Cardi for an autograph. Check the graphic video below: