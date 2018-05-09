Christina Aguilera is gearing up for the release of her eighth studio album Liberation, and announced the tour to follow-up.
This marks the singer’s first major tour in ten years. The 24-stop North American tour kicks off in September and stops in Chicago, Boston, L.A., and more.
Last week Aguilera released the first single from her album, “Accelerate,” accompanied with hypnotizing visuals. The single features Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz. Mike Dean, Che Pope, and Kanye West all have production credits on the single.
Check out the “Accelerate” video and the tour dates below:
Sept 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Sept 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Etess Arena At Hard Rock Casino
Sept 30 – Washington, D.C. – MGM National Harbor
Oct 3 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Oct 4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Oct 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct 08 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct 11 – Orilla, Ontario – Casino Rama
Oct 13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
Oct 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Oct 17 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena
Oct 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
Oct 24 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace
Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Nov 01 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov 03 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar World Casino
Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at River Sprit Casino
Nov 06 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
Nov 09 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Nov 13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater