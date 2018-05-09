Christina Aguilera is gearing up for the release of her eighth studio album Liberation, and announced the tour to follow-up.

This marks the singer’s first major tour in ten years. The 24-stop North American tour kicks off in September and stops in Chicago, Boston, L.A., and more.

Last week Aguilera released the first single from her album, “Accelerate,” accompanied with hypnotizing visuals. The single features Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz. Mike Dean, Che Pope, and Kanye West all have production credits on the single.

Check out the “Accelerate” video and the tour dates below:

Sept 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Sept 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Etess Arena At Hard Rock Casino

Sept 30 – Washington, D.C. – MGM National Harbor

Oct 3 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Oct 4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Oct 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct 08 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct 11 – Orilla, Ontario – Casino Rama

Oct 13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Oct 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Oct 17 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena

Oct 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Oct 24 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Nov 01 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov 03 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar World Casino

Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at River Sprit Casino

Nov 06 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

Nov 09 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Nov 13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater