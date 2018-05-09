When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would be seeking a third term in New York’s governor’s office, he didn’t think Cynthia Nixon would emerge as his challenger.

While most people know Nixon for her work on HBO’s Sex In The City, the actress-turned-activist has recently immersed herself in politics.

Nixon announced her bid for New York governor in mid March, and she’s wasted no time moving her campaign into the hands of potential voters. The 52-year-old New York native took a bold shot at Cuomo on Monday by challenging him to a televised debate, which was inspired by WABC-TV.

Nixon took to Twitter to personally announce and accept WABC’s debate invitation before asking, “What’s it going to be Andrew?”

Her reasoning for the debate is simple: “I believe voters deserve to hear a frank and direct discussion of the real issues facing New Yorkers, and the difference between my progressive vision for this state, and Governor Cuomo’s centrist record.”

So, big news, WABC and their partners have offered to host a televised debate between myself and Governor Cuomo….and I accept their invitation. pic.twitter.com/yVlWeg3n7A — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 7, 2018

Cuomo has a reputation for not taking part in (live) debates, but Nixon makes it clear she is more than willing to face off in a one-on-one debate.

Over the course of Guomo’s two terms in office, he’s turned down two prior televised debates against his 2014 primary opponent Zephyr Teachout as well as 2014 Republican candidate Rob Astorino.

Despite dodging past invites, the governor’s campaign spokeswoman, Lis Smith, told the Huffington Post, “We look forward to a robust debate.”

Be that as it may, Smith used Twitter to say a debate would need to happen before the Democratic primary on Sept. 13.

Nothing non commital about it- looking forward to it. The people of NY deserve a robust, detailed debate on the issues that matter most. https://t.co/hR4q9skLm8 — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) May 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Nixon is currently busy trying to quell the public backlash against her. She’s ben vocal about her push for New York to legalize marijuana, and recently said she would offer Black communities marijuana licenses first — calling it a“form of reparations.”

Rev. Al Sharpton swiftly condemned her statement via Twitter, saying, “I’m for legalizing marijuana and I like Cynthia Nixon but putting pot shops in our communities is not reparations. Healthcare, education!!”

Hey, @thereval. I hear you. Let me share my thoughts on the issue. https://t.co/0bGZoPznWY — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 7, 2018

Nixon expressed the disproportionate amount blacks arrested for marijuana offenses as the motivation for her statement.