It appears that Drake is cooking up a collaboration with Lil Baby.

The two were spotted at a birthday party at Atlanta Empire nightclub jamming out to the heat they got in the vault. Drizzy was seen jumping up-and-down, and his lyrics suggests that Lil Wayne produced the beat and made his career. “Went for three years, now you can’t even book me/It’s me and Lil Baby, this shit goin’ crazy/ Wheezy produced it and Weezy done made me.”

The track sounds like a banger but it’s unclear whether or not it will be featured on Drake’s Scorpion. The album is slate for a June release, so we’ll find out where the record will be placed then.