Dreezy has been out here securing the bag from not only her music but from her TV appearances such as Wild ‘N’ Out and K. Michelle: My Life and now the female rapper just announced she landed her first actiong role with Netflix.

Dreezy is making a name for herself with her undeniable talent when it comes to her lyricism. She dropped tracks with Kodak Black and PnB Rock on “Spar” and “Can’t Trust A Soul.” She just dropped her new video “2nd to None” featuring 2 Chainz a couple days ago and will be apart of the Rolling Loud Miami line up this weekend.

Details regarding her role with Netflix is scarce at the moment. Nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the new project with the company.