George Zimmerman, the security guard who was acquitted in the shooting death of 17 year old Trayvon Martin in Seminole, Florida, will be back in court in regards to the killing of the unarmed teenager once again.

George Zimmerman has been charged with a misdemeanor in Florida for allegedly stalking a private investigator, court records show – @Tom_Winter pic.twitter.com/T6tUoN0ljB — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 7, 2018

Recently, Zimmerman was charged with aggravated stalking after being reported for contacting private investigator, Dennis Warren 55 times, via 36 voicemails, 67 texts and 27 emails. He also said that he the victim was “on his way to the inside of a gator.”

Warren is known for working on Jay-Z’s acclaimed documentary Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. He stated he contacted Zimmerman back in September and left him a message. He had not reached out to him since. Zimmerman allegedly started making threats in mid-December because the film makers tries to reach Zimmerman family members for participation the documentary.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is a the six-part docu-series about Martin and is expected to debut this summer.

Zimmerman is due to appear in court on May 30.