J. Cole is coming back to the spotlight in full force.
Fresh off the release of his critically-acclaimed album KOD, the Dreamville head is about to embark on tour with Young Thug. The duo will hit up 34 different cities.
The tour kicks off on August 9 in Miami, Florida and goes across major cities including New Orleans, Dallas, Oakland, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and more. The tour wraps up on October 10 in Boston, Massachusetts. More dates will be added in the future presumably.
The collaboration is a lit, but confusing considering J. Cole’s album is about criticizing drug use and mumble rappers. Thugger’s music and brand is centered around these themes.
Peep the full list of dates below and be sure to purchase your tickets here when they go on sale on Saturday, May 12 at 10 A.M. local time.
J. Cole’s KOD Tour Dates With Young Thug
Aug. 9 – Miami, Fla. – AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 11 – Tampa, Fla. – Amelia Arena
Aug. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. – Infinite Energy Center*
Aug. 14 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 15 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Aug. 17 – San Antonio, Texas – AT&T Center
Aug. 18 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Aug. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug. 22 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Staples Center
Aug. 29 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena
Sept. 2 – Boise, Idaho – Taco Bell Arena
Sept. 4 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 5 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center
Sept. 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 10 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center
Sept. 12 – Little Rock, Ariz. – Verizon Arena*
Sept. 13 – Birmingham, Ala. – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sept. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 18 – Kansas City, Mo. – Sprint Center
Sept. 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center
Sept. 21 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesar’s Arena
Sept. 22 – Chicago, Ill. – Allstate Arena
Sept. 23 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
Sept. 25 – Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center
Sept. 26 – Hartford, Conn. – XL Center
Sept. 28 – University Park, Pa. – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 1 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden*
Oct. 4 – Toronto, B.C. – Air Canada Centre
Oct. 5 – Montreal, Québec – Bell Centre
Oct. 6 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 8 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena*
Oct. 10 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden