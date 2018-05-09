J. Cole is coming back to the spotlight in full force.

Fresh off the release of his critically-acclaimed album KOD, the Dreamville head is about to embark on tour with Young Thug. The duo will hit up 34 different cities.

The tour kicks off on August 9 in Miami, Florida and goes across major cities including New Orleans, Dallas, Oakland, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and more. The tour wraps up on October 10 in Boston, Massachusetts. More dates will be added in the future presumably.

The collaboration is a lit, but confusing considering J. Cole’s album is about criticizing drug use and mumble rappers. Thugger’s music and brand is centered around these themes.

Peep the full list of dates below and be sure to purchase your tickets here when they go on sale on Saturday, May 12 at 10 A.M. local time.

J. Cole’s KOD Tour Dates With Young Thug