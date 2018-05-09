Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on the Today Show this morning, and announced that she will be hitting the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The superstar premiered her new song “El Anillo” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards last month, and came through dripping with a fire performance.

The 48-year-old is no stranger to the Billboard stage. She first performed at the 1999 ceremony, and for several occasions after that.

J. Lo sold more than 75 million albums during her illustrious career, and can dance her ass off. So this is sure to be a memorable performance.