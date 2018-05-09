Jordan Peele is eyeing his directorial follow-up to his Oscar-winning film, Get Out.

Peele announced his forthcoming movie entitled, Us, which will be “another original and provocative thriller.”

Oscar-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star in the film alongside her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke and The Handmaid’s Tale star, Elisabeth Moss.

Jordan made the announcement via social media with a teaser poster. The one-sheet describes the film as “a new nightmare from the mind of” Peele. He also wrote the screenplay, and is producing alongside Ian Cooper, Sean McKittrick, and horror maverick Jason Blum.