Lil Baby, a rising rapper from Atlanta, has released a new visual to “Southside,” a song from his latest project, Harder Than Ever. The video takes place in Atlanta, most-likely his neighborhood stomping ground where Lil Baby showcases his people from around the way. Appropriately enough, the track is produced by hitmaking producer Southside.

Lil Baby’s name has made its rounds around the internet this week, with an untitled collaboration with Drake began to circulate. Whether the song is intended for Drake or the Atlanta rapper, it’s sure to vault his name to new heights.

To see Lil Baby’s new visual for “Southside,” check it out below.