Tha Carter III is turning ten years old already, and Lil Wayne is celebrating in a major way. The Young Money head announced that his fourth annual Lil Weezyana Festival to celebrate the legendary third installment of Tha Carter series.

Needless to say it’s going down in New Orleans’ Champion Square on Aug. 25.

The festival has seen the likes of Gucci Mane, Drake, and many more acts. The line-up has not been revealed yet, but we’re sure to see some familiar faces.

Tha Carter III remains Weezy’s most commercially successful endeavor and propelled him to stardom. It spawned singles like, “Lollipop” and “A Milli.” Years later, and every track still slaps.

Tickets are available on Live Nation.