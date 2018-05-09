Just a few days after showing off some serious steez at the Met Gala earlier this week, Migos takes their fashion brand global with the announcement of a new merch deal overseas.

With their lucrative Culture II-themed apparel, all three Migos compadres have signed a new deal with Bravado to sell the merch exclusively through Stadium Goods’ Tmall storefront in China. The move marks Bravado’s first venture into the Chinese retail market, so we’re hoping nothing but success for our international homies. The “Versace” hitmakers are the first music artists to partner with Stadium Goods’ Tmall store, offering a set of hoodies, hats and tees that remind us of how much the world loves to turn up to these guys’ music.

Check all the Culture II merchandise out right now at StadiumGoods.Tmall.hk.