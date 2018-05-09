After an amazing 2017-2018 season, New Orleans Saints Running Back Mark Ingram has reportedly been using performance enhancing drugs or PED’s. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been suspended for 4 games next season for the league violation.

This suspension is a major blow to Ingram who is seeking a new contract this year. Ingram posted his best rushing numbers of his 8 year career earning his second 1,000 rushing yard season as a Saint adding 12 touchdowns and 416 receiving yards.

According to ESPN, Ingram will miss out on nearly $1 million because of the suspension, including bonus money, with his return date scheduled for an October 8 meeting with the Washington Redskins.

In the mean time, Pro-Bowl rookie Running Back Alvin Kamara will take control of lead back duties in Ingram’s absence. Kamara impressed many in his debut season with 728 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns helping the Drew Brees led Saints to an NFC South division title.

Ingram and Kamara were the one-two punch that complimented future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, and Saints fans will find out in the first four weeks how effective that team is with out their “1-A” running back. If Kamara can hold down the fort in the first month, Ingram could be looking for a new home in the near future.