The hype around Black Panther has yet to die down especially with the newly released Avengers: Infinity War. As the epic movie continues to buzz, director Ryan Coogler is currenly working on the Blu-ray which comes with a commentary track, where he reveals what happened to Erik Killmonger’s mother.

Here’s a little backstory on Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, and his upbringing. His father, N’Jobu (Sterling K. Brown) is the brother of T’Chaka (Atandwa Kani), who was the king of Wakanda. N’Jobu comes to Oakland and ends up falling in love with her. The two have a son and his family is the reason behind N’Jobu’s tactics to arm the civilians with Vibranium to protect themselves.

In the beginning of Black Panther, you see N’Jobu and Zuri (Forest Whitaker) plotting in the apartment and Coogler explains what happened to the beloved wife and mother,

“The idea was when you see those guys talking over the paperwork in the beginning of the film, they’re talking about a way to break her out of jail. The idea was they never got her out, and she passed away in prison, so Killmonger didn’t come up with a mom either.”

Black Panther will be coming to digital May 8th and disk May 15th.