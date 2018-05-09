After being convicted in August 2017 in a federal fraud case, Martin Shkreli was ordered to forfeit 7.36 million in assets which include the Wu-Tang Clan’s $2 million dollar single-copied double CD album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, a Pablo Picasso painting, and reportedly Lil’ Wayne‘s Tha Carter V album. Shkreli purchased the sacred Wu album back in 2015 for $2 million, throwing hip-hop heads into a space trip of puzzlement and the Wu into a fury of discernment. Ghostface Killah popped off at Shkreli early in 2016, demanding he makes the album available to the public for free while deeming the Pharma villain as a “sh**head” with the “the Michael Jackson nose…”

Unfortunately, Shkreli obtained some balls and fired back at the legendary lyricist, calling him out by his government name, threatening, not demanding, but threatening him for an apology with a fragile consequence of “ending his career.” “Most people don’t ever try to beef with me, know why?” said Shkreli. “Because nobody’s that dumb…For whatever reason you think it’s okay to beef with me but that’s a big mistake. At the end of the day, I feel very sorry for you. You’re an old man who has lost relevance and you’re trying to reclaim the spotlight from my spotlight, and that’s not going to work, Dennis.

Well, Ghostface created another monumental moment of his in career when he shut Shkreli down in an epic 11-minute video, which is in ties with his Wu-Goo initiative, an alternative to Shkreli’s 5000% increase of Daraprim, a pill used to treat AIDS patients.

“This is about AIDS right now,” Starks said. “This is what you did to the people. To the American people and the people all over the world. I stand for them, man. I’m not gonna allow you to keep killing these people.”

“What you need to do is get down with me and start helping these people out,” Ghost continues. “Gangstas, man, don’t move the way that you move, man.”

When Shkreki was sentenced late last year, he was reportedly deep in tears. According to Daily News, RZA told videographer, Adam Glyn, that the story between the Pharma villain and rap superheroes is worthy of a cinematic extraction.

He had a pretty wild life, totally Lex Luthor … a bad superhero life,” RZA recalls with Adam Glyn. “I think that whole incident, that whole little saga, there’s a book about it right now and that book is worthy of a film.” The book RZA is referring to is Once Upon a Time in Shaolin: The Untold Story of the Wu-Tang Clan’s Million-Dollar Secret Album, the Devaluation of Music, and America’s New Public Enemy by Cyrus Bozorgmehr, an opus that details the scandalous ordeal.

RZA also told Glyn that he recently connected with Ghostface who he says is in the process of recording new music in Los Angeles and also claims that the legendary hip-hop collective will also return to the studio to craft new melodies.