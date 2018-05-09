The infamous Beyonce bite rumor first came to light when Tiffany Haddish told the story to GQ. Although she kept the culprit’s identity anonymous, multiple sources told Page Six that that the Love & Basketball star was talking to JAY-Z at a D’Usse VIP when Bey stepped in, the actress playfully bit her on the chin.

“I adore Beyoncé,” she told Health Magazine. “I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. It’s so crazy.”

Sanaa went on to try to further distance herself from the rumor.