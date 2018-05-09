About two years ago, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West had one of the most infamous celebrity rifts.

After Kanye ruined Swift’s award acceptance at the 2009 MTV VMA’s, the water has been rocky ever since. Ye trolled her in his “Famous” music video, then Kim released an audio conversation between the singer and her husband before calling her snake. The beauty mogul’s fans began spamming Taylor’s comments with snake emojis and she finally broke her silence.

She embarked on her Reputation Tour, and took the time out to address the beef.

A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media. I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.

She also went on to give words to encouragement to anyone else who has ever experienced cyber bullying.