A United Airlines flight attendant just gave new meaning to the term “We fly high!”

A few days ago, the actions of an employee on a United Airlines flight had the company scrambling to make up for their behavior. The issue began when UA began receiving complaints that one of their flight attendants appeared to be inebriated during a flight, with one passenger complaining about the employee’s behavior in a since-deleted tweet.

Erika Gorman tweeted about her trip from Denver to Williston, North Dakota, typing, “Thanks United, for a terrifying flight!”

“Drunk” or “stoned stewardess endangering lives” quickly became the headline several news outlets posted.  NBC also reported the boarding announcements for the flight were as follows:

“If your seatbelt isn’t tight, you F^*%ed up”

To make up for the flight attendants seemingly erratic behavior, United Airlines reimbursed every passenger that flew the memorable flight. United Airlines released this statement to People.com with the following:

“We are aware of a concerning incident involving a flight attendant serving on our regional service provider Trans States Airlines flight 4689. As a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused.”

 

TWITTER REACTS

Not everyone is buying the story, though. Twitter was a little more conflicted about the reports that ended with police “waiting at the door” for the stewardess when the flight landed in North Dakota. Reportedly, the concerned passenger made her way to the cockpit to complain about the unacceptable and disturbing behavior. Tweeters were quick to pick Gorman’s story apart. Consider the fact that, with the new flight regulations in mind, most cockpits are locked and closed off to passengers. How did she even get the opportunity to speak to a pilot anyway? Some believe she was exaggerating for press and attention. Others rallied to her defense supplying more details and facts to the story.

 

Take a look at the comments and decide for yourself:

And this classic response: