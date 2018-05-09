Wendy Williams was considering doing a sit-down with R. Kelly following allegations that he was leading a sex cult.

On Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the controversial talk-show host, 53, revealed why she did a poll asking her audience if they would be interested in seeing her talk to the Pied Piper.

“I’m not going to even belabor the point,” Williams said. “I know things about R. Kelly that I will take to my grave – unless he tells them.”

Wendy continued saying that she recently linked up with the singer and he made shocking revelations.

And also, Robert, it’s long been said and he actually did admit this me, I was shocked he was actually admitting this – because he can’t read, he can’t write and he can’t add. I won’t tell you about how he maneuvers through the world

In 2009, R. Kelly spoke with Chicago’s NBC 5 about how being illiterate has impacted his life.

I don’t even read really and I’m not afraid to say that. My cousins and brothers used to tease me ‘you can’t even read right. How you think you’re going to come up?’ The only reason I graduated from grammar school is because I had a great jump shot.

Williams ends the episode with some words of advice to parents who want their children who want to be stars.