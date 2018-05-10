Layers Vol. 1 is a collaborative album that resembles the format of projects by DJ Khaled with feature-based content. Here A-Lex showcases his talents as both an artist and a producer. Layers represents the power that’s created when people come together. You might be strong alone but you’re still just one person. When you come together with the right energy, you vibrate higher and much more becomes possible. The entire album is about collaboration and connecting with each other. Every person added their own color and energy to it and the result of that was not only Layers, the album, but Layers the brand as well.

A-Lex, is a Grammy Nominated singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born and raised in Decatur, Ga, A-Lex has become an example of the cultural influence and diversity that Atlanta has to offer musically. He describes his sound as Pop/Soul, gathering influence from artists such as Musiq Soulchild, Frank Ocean, & Andre 3000. A-Lex began his career as a songwriter in 2008. Since that time, he has written for iconic recording artists such as Austin Mahone, Keke Palmer, and Musiq Soulchild on his Grammy Nominated album “Feel The Real”.

Most recently, A-Lex released a single featuring Musiq Soulchild & The Husel. The song is titled ‘Goals’.

A-Lex has been in the paint for quite some time on the production tip and is expanding his horizons as an artist and producer. To keep up with A-Lex and learn more about Layers Vol. 1, you can follow him on Instagram, here.