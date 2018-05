Ariana Grande is officially back on the market.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and Mac Miller have broken up due to their busy schedules and love each other as close friends.

One of the last couple’s last public appearance was at the 2018 Oscars weekend at Madonna’s exclusive after party. She attended the Met Gala earlier this week by herself.

Ever since making their romance public, they’ve shared some unforgettable memories. They’ve developed a bond on and off camera.