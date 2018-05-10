We all wanted the tea when Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were photographed talking up a storm at the Met Gala.

Despite the rumored beef, the New York rappers were seen actually speaking face-to-face. Bardi teased what the conversation was about on Wednesday’s episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding. I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something. I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it’s always like little issues. The thing is, it’s always little issues, but you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.

She continued, “I spoke to her about it. I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it’s just like, see? It’s just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue.” The picture below looks like the exact moment when Cardi said, “See?!”

Shoutouts to Stern for pressing for dirt because we definitely wanted the specifics, but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper remained tight-lipped

I’m not gonna talk about it, but I really feel a certain type of way,” she said. “My feelings was really hurt, and I was just on some, ‘You know what? This is why I just keep to myself. This is why I cannot f— with nobody.

Although we don’t know what sparked the beef, things kicked in to high gear after the release of the “Motorsport” music video when the ladies filmed their scenes separately, and Nicki admitted that she was hurt by Cardi’s reaction to her feature.