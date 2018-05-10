Childish Gambino Wants People to Play “This is America” on Fourth of July

Childish Gambino’s Young Thug-assisted track, “This is America,” has definitely sparked fascinating commentary about the layers of symbolism packed in the four-minute long video.

E! stopped him at the Met Gala red carpet asking what’d he hope his new record and visuals would accomplish: “I just wanted to make, you know, a good song and something that people could play on Fourth of July,” he said.

Childish hasn’t given a full-length interview since the debut of the track, and another new track titled “Saturday” during his Saturday Night Live performance last weekend. He also hosted the episode, and is responsible for boosting the shows ratings.

Although it hasn’t been announced, we can presumably expect new music releases in the upcoming months leading up to the This is America Tour, with special guests Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples.