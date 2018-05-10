Australian rapper, activist, TV star and record label CEO Adam Briggs — better known as just Briggs — is also a walking encyclopedia when it comes to The Simpsons. The party trick is so on point, in fact, that he’s taking those talents to America to help the show’s creator Matt Groening on his new Netflix series Disenchantment.

Briggs, who started building his name on the Australian Hip-Hop circuit, was the first signee to the Hilltop Hoods-established Golden Era Records, releasing two solo LPs since first signing, and also dropping the record-breaking Reclaim Australia record with A.B. Original. Briggs also started his own label, Bad Apples, and has been finding his footing in the world of television for a while now. His harsh-yet-accurate humor has been felt on the sets of Get Krack!n, The Other Guy, The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, Spin Out, Cleverman, Black Comedy and most recently Tough Conversations with Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins.

However, for a man with a Krusty the Clown tattoo, working with Groening and other Simpsons mainstays Josh Weinstein and Bill Oakley may just be the one gig to top them all. Groening has described the adult-themed animation’s focus as one of “life and death, love and sex and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering idiots, despite with the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.” So far, we know the show’s premise follows a boozy princess around a medieval kingdom called Dreamland as she navigates “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human trolls.” We also know the show will bare the distinct animation style that generations have grown up on with The Simpsons and Futurama, especially with word that Rough Draft Studios will be on board for the visual work.

Slated for 20 episodes — Netflix will release it as two separate 10-episode bundles across 2018 and 2019 —Disenchantment is sure to bring us the comedic appeal that we’ve known and loved so far from the boy Briggs. Keep your eyes and ears open because you won’t want to miss this brilliance.