The Weeknd’s PUMA x XO Collection is one of the most successful celebrity collaborations in recent times, partly due to Abel’s meteoric rise in pop music and the other due to PUMA’s amazing roster of footwear. In the case of the new Parallel 2.0, it’s literally the best of both worlds in one silhouette.

The “Crafted Renaissance” iteration plays on The Weeknd’s star-making style while still keeping the overall athletic appeal we’ve grown to expect from PUMA apparel and footwear. This silhouette in particular boasts an “Italian Renaissance Era” inspiration, featuring a black premium nubuck upper and white rubber midsole that gives the shoe a super clean contrast and finish.

You can shop the new PUMA x XO “Crafted Renaissance” Collection right now online, where the Parallel 2.0 silhouette will also be sold.