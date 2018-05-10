J. Cole’s single “1985 (Intro to the Fall Off)” from his new KOD album set a lot of rappers off, mainly those that we’ve come to know as the “Mumble Rap” generation.

However, it was during the Dreamville MC’s set at JMBLYA Festival this past weekend where we really got to see who’s the bigger man in the situation. He took time out to stop his fans from chanting “F*** Lil’ Pump” as he headlined the show, performing several tracks from his latest chart-topping LP. When it came time for the aforementioned song, fans began and continued to chant it. With only a swift raise of his hands, he sent a sentiment of peace and told them to cut it out. “Don’t do that,” he said with the wiseness of an elder MC. However, the crowd then tried to start a “F*** 6ix9ine” chant. “Don’t say that,” Cole continued, followed by an a cappella version of “1985.”

Cole never addresses any specific name on the track, but his fans knew who he was referring to in the song. Pump addressed the situation a few weeks back and thanked him for the publicity in regards to the song. “Cole, thank you for all the clout,” he stated in an Instagram video, following up with a simple, “Appreciate it.” Cole’s actions show the power in his restraint, especially since he has every reason to be big mad after Smokepurpp fans did the same thing to him not too long ago.

THIS is why @JColeNC will always have my R E S P E C T 👏🏼 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7juW0BPzx — M A U R E E N R E N E E💋 (@maureenreneee) May 6, 2018

J. Cole will be one of the headliners for the Bumbershoot Festival, taking place Labor Day weekend from August 31 to September 2 at the Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington.



Feature Image: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images