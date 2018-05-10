The CFDA Awards, dubbed as the Fashion Oscars, will honor Kim Kardashian with the first-ever Influencer Award.

Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg made the following statement in the following press release. “Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age,” she said.

Tommy Hilfiger was reportedly the first to suggest the beauty mogul for the honor. “Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world. Her reach extends far beyond her own brands,” CFDA noted in the release, referring to her umbrella of endeavors KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and Kimoji.

Kardashian’s strong social media influence definitely plays a part too. “Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales,” Hilfiger added.