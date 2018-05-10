Baltimore Bike Crew 12 O’Clock Boys Just Got Some Exclusive SF-AF1 Mid Colorways By Nike

Nike hit a gold mine when they debuted the SF-AF1 Mid silhouette back in 2016, and the shoe will gained even more popularity with this latest set of colorways dedicated to dirt bike culture.

The new hues were created as exclusives for Baltimore-based bike crew 12 O’Clock Boys — you might’ve seen them on The Source recently in our Bike Life feature — with the shoes incorporating designs that follow a “RAISE IT UP” theme. The colorways (“Bright Green,” “Black” and “Bold Yellow”) are inspired by major dirt bike manufacturers, including Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki and Yamaha.

As of now, the Nike SF-AF1 Mid “RAISE IT UP” looks like a 12 O’Clock Boys-exclusive, but we’ll keep you updated with a wider release date when more info becomes available.

More pics below, via @realbikelifeonly affiliate @_SIG_: