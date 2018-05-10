Rihanna is literally living her best life.

She hasn’t released any new music in two years, but she has been shaking up the beauty world in the meantime. Now she’s about to change intimate wear with the release of her forthcoming lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

This collection drops tomorrow and contains 90 pieces, four capsule collections according to Vogue, including bras, underwear, robes, and handcuffs. You read correctly: Riri is releasing Fenty handcuffs.

The edge snatching began immediately.

When he pull out the $29 Fenty handcuffs pic.twitter.com/x4e6tafjzc — babygirl (@Chandlerrey_) May 9, 2018

can't wait to put on my fenty panty and my fenty bra with my fenty corset and my fenty robe and my fenty handcuffs to fall asleep at 7.30 pm — Bri Schwapp (@brischh) May 9, 2018

Buying the Fenty handcuffs even though I ain’t got no one or a sex life pic.twitter.com/vGS5ftDgQf — Kir (@classifiedhoe) May 10, 2018

handcuffs? miss fenty has decided to show miss vicky with the secrets EXACTLY what needs to be done. we love a teacher! pic.twitter.com/8y9dc4gd7N — baby clermont (@brooklynnnnrich) May 9, 2018

wow you really think I’m gonna buy Fenty handcuffs? You got me fucked up because I absolutely am pic.twitter.com/xsTRJNKpE3 — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) May 9, 2018

If (when) I get arrested they better use Fenty handcuffs — sonya (@crtlprncss) May 9, 2018

Although we are grateful for Rihanna making sure we’re laced, fans are waiting at the edge of their seats for new records. The singer confirmed in her latest Vogue cover story that the album is on its way, and it’s a reggae album.