Rihanna is literally living her best life.

She hasn’t released any new music in two years, but she has been shaking up the beauty world in the meantime. Now she’s about to change intimate wear with the release of her forthcoming lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

This collection drops tomorrow and contains 90 pieces, four capsule collections according to Vogue, including bras, underwear, robes, and handcuffs. You read correctly: Riri is releasing Fenty handcuffs.

The edge snatching began immediately.

Although we are grateful for Rihanna making sure we’re laced, fans are waiting at the edge of their seats for new records. The singer confirmed in her latest Vogue cover story that the album is on its way, and it’s a reggae album.