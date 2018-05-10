Rita Ora is dropping some new girl power music in just a matter of hours, with her new star-studded single set to debut Friday at midnight.

Her new track, “Girls” will feature Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, so we already know this is about to be a hit. With the single dropping at midnight, the British singer is also opening up her sold-out tour tonight in Glasgow, Scotland.

Things seem to be looking good for Rita Ora from the outside looking in. As we know, the singer was wrapped in a legal battle with her former label, Roc Nation. In an interview with the U.K. Times, Ora claims that she was discriminated against and says she would’ve had a real chance if she were a man. Ora released only one album with Roc Nation, who she signed to as an inexperienced 18-year-old.

Following her fallout with the label, Ora sued Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who ended up countersuing and forcing an undisclosed settlement between both parties in 2016. Shortly after parting ways with The Roc, Rita Ora signed with Warner Music Group where she is still signed.

It’s been six years since the “For You” singer dropped an LP but hopefully we’ll get something sooner than later. Here’s one of our favorite tracks from the Brit beauty: