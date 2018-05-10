In what is an all-too familiar episode, A white Yale student racially profiled a harmless, Black Yale graduate student who was taking a nap in a dorm common room.

The black student, Lolade Siyonbola, posted the encounter on Facebook and it went viral.

“I deserve to be here. I pay tuition like everybody else,” an annoyed Siyonbola told responding officers in one video after they asked for her ID. “I’m not going to justify my existence here.”

The incident started when the white student stopped minding her own business, turned on the lights and told Siyonbola, “You’re not supposed to be sleeping here. I’m going to call the police.” She immediately began recording because #ThisisAmerica.

Siyonbola pulled out her phone and recorded 54 seconds of a hallway encounter with the unidentified student, who told her, “I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room.”

After about 20 minutes, police realized that the Black 34-year-old woman was just forming while Black and let her go.