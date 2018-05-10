T.I. recently kicked out $1 million in back taxes, but his business partner’s finances aren’t clear.

Charles Hughes filed for bankruptcy on behalf of their failed Georgia-based restaurant, Scales 925 Atlanta, on May 1, Page Six reports. Hughes filed for bankruptcy for himself last month.

The court documents don’t list how much debt they’re in, but Tip only has 40 percent interest in the company. Hughes has a 40 percent stake, and four other partners make up the rest of the restaurant.

Hughes claims the restaurant only has $5,000 assets. There are four lawsuits pending.

Meanwhile, T.I. is gearing up for the release of his business competition series in July.