The Hundreds is a brand that’s always shown pride in its roots — proudly representing for the West Coast — and their latest drop this season is a complete ode to the hot and hazy vibes of a California summer.

The new Summer 2018 offerings were constructed from lightweight fabrics, like the muslin cotton “Playa” anorak and assortment of graphic tee options. Also included in this season-appropriate set is a range of outwear, pullovers that are a bit print-heavy, and sweat shorts that are essential to keeping perspiration in control.

Cop the full range of The Hundreds’ Summer 2018 collection beginning today at the brand’s Los Angeles flagship and online. Take a look at the Cali-themed lookbook below:



Images: The Hundreds