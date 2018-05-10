Sony has officially scheduled Bad Boys For Life to hit theaters January 17, 2020.

Details on the plot are under wraps but the film is to see will see another team-up between Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Bennett (Martin Lawrence). Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are expected to direct the film with Jerry Bruckheimer returning to produce according to media reports.

Development on the project has struggled for quite some time. Director Joe Carnahan (The Grey) — who stepped in after Michael Bay’s exit, dropped out of the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise in March of last year. Carnahan was said to have left the project due to scheduling conflicts while other claims suggested he was having creative differences with the studio.

Since the project has stalled, the franchise has found new life in television. L.A.’s Finest, a Bad Boys TV spin-off starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, is set to debut on NBC. The series will feature Union reprising her role as Special Agent Syd Burnett, the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett last seen taking down a Miami drug cartel in Bad Boys II. The pilot picks up with Syd now working as an LAPD detective when her new partner, Nancy McKenna, played by Alba, discovers Syd’s unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret.