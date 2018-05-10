Tristan Thompson is probably one of the most hated men in America, by women. There were videos of him getting frisky with other women who were not his baby’s mama, Khloe Kardashian. Two days later, Kardashian welcomed their first child together, True Thompson.

Since then her sister, Kim Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, have both opened up about the disgusting situation. But neither Thompson or Khloe, have made any public comments.

Tristan has finally broken his silence. Now about the allegations of course, but about being a father to a baby girl. He was a guest on the Uninterrupted Road Trip podcast and said:

She’s doing good. Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, shitting. That’s all they do. She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes and she was born 21 inches long. This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is the father of 15-month-old Prince Olivier from a previous relationship, and described the difference between having a girl compared to having a boy.

I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotional. With a boy, it’s just like: “Hey man, you’ll be alright man. Stop crying.” But [with True] it’s like, “True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look!” It’s way different, but it’s fun though. It changes you.

The following statement may be a nod to the couple reconciling, because Tristan suggested that he wasn’t finished making kids. Or he can just keep his baby mama streak going.

“I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me,” he said.