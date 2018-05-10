New reports reveal that two singers came forward with accusations of sexual assault and abuse against Noel “Detail” Fisher.

Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley claim that Fisher forced sex on both of them during studio sessions. Detail is known for his production on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV, as well as making Beyonce and Jay-Z’s hit song “Drunk in Love.” Detail has not yet publicly commented on the matter.

According to a TMZ report, Ackley claims that Fisher walked in on her during a shower and forced her to have sex with him in front of another producer who was not named. Just two months ago, the producer allegedly dragged Ackley up a flight of stairs and slammed her head into a wall.

Buch had a similar story as well in regard to Fisher forcing her to have sex with him in front of other producers. This occurred during a recording session in Miami in February. Buch also claims that Fisher at one point choked her and bit her lip during an altercation.

Both women requested and were granted restraining orders on Tuesday against Detail.

With the two singers coming forward, another singer, Jessie Reyez, is now making her voice heard saying in a post on Twitter that six years ago Detail tried the same thing with her but it never got that far.

“One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell,” Reyez wrote on Twitter.

The “Kiddo” singer also confirmed that her 2017 song “Gatekeeper” was about Detail. The song addresses industry people asking for sexual favors in exchange for career assistance, a tactic that Detail has allegedly used against his accusers.