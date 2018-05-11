If you don’t know who is Asian Doll is, you’re gonna learn today.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Teens is on tour with Bhad Bhabie and proved that she’s a force not to be reckoned with at their New York City, SOB’s stop. The Doll Szn rapper sat down with Miss2Bees to discuss her rise to the top, how’d she feel after her idol Nicki Minaj shouted her out, and what type of boys she likes.

Read the full interview below. (This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Coming from Dallas, Texas did you always know you were going to be an artist growing up? Or did you envision yourself having a different kind of career.

I always used to dream about this. I didnt know what i was going to be. I left school to rap. I was really popular in school so I knew — my environment wasn’t a friendly environment. So I knew when I rap and make something of myself, I was going to become a target. Fighting, and defending myself, and going viral. At a young age, I used to think long term. I always set goals for myself. As soon as I started rapping a lot of bad stuff started happening. But as soon as I put God first, good stuff started happening. Chasing a dream while you’re young, your parents don’t even believe in you. My mom was trying to make us pay bills. So I want to say I dreamed a lot, and want to inspire the youth. Dreams come true no matter what you want to be.

Why do you call yourself the Queen of Teens?

I been the Queen of Teens since I was a teen. That’s why my fans go so hard for me because they’ve seen where I started. That’s why they’re so in love with that. But I been the Queen of Teens and the Project Princess because my message is the youth. I dont care if I’m 35. At the end of the day, there’s nobody guiding the youth. When I rap, I talk about relatable sh*t. I want to keep being the voice for the girls in the hood, and the youth.

How did you meet PNB Rock?

He reached out to me. I was rapping and this blog used to feature me a whole lot. So PNB — I know this because he told me this. At first, I thought he was just trying to slide in my DM. But he said he he seen me on there and said he wanted to work with me. And I thought ‘who is this n*gga?’ And he wanted to work with me. And we both Saggitarius’. His birthday’s the 7th, and mine is the 9th. So he a stubborn lil fiesty one, just like me. I just spoke to that n*gga yesterday. It’s like even when I’m mad he still wants to keep in connection with me. That’s my homie though, I love him to death.

How did it feel to get that Nicki Minaj co-sign?

It was great. Good. Wonderful. Every price went up. We selling out. People noticed. I was ecstatic for the Nicki Minaj co-sign. I want to say I was the first of this generation to say what Nicki Minaj did, and that’s my opinion, I know what I was watching when I was growing up when I said it, I never thought she was going to see it. I was getting booked heavy around that time in New York. She was liking my shows. She just liked my picture yesterday and I still get hype because that’s somebody I was listening to growing up and it made me proud of what I did. I really like her a lot.

In the same conversation when she shouted you out and other young female emcees, she was saying that she didn’t feel Cardi was grateful for a Nicki Minaj feature. Considering she’s an emerging artist, and the Queen hopped on her song. Who is the person that would give you that feeling if they hopped on ya track?

That’s why I don’t do songs with hoes. I’m not a hater. If I see your shit, and it moves me, I love you. I did a song with (Klondike) and she’s signed to Jazzy Fe. I like her and her sound. She’s a dope girl. But I don’t do songs with hoes. You gotta fuck with me. Girls like that they’re genuinely happy. When i do songs with bitches, they just can’t send me shit. I’m sending hits. I’m so confident in myself, you could ask any girl I did a song with, I never muted my verse.

So we can’t expect all the Doll’s to hop on a track?

The only Doll’s that was rapping was me and Kash Doll. When I was a Doll, Kash Doll was already a Doll. My right hand to the Lord, I didn’t know who she was. She said something to me and then I responded. But ain’t none of them rappers. If you were doing it day one, then you’re stamped but the rest of them I dont take them serious. I’m not a hater. I dont care what they’re doing. Good luck, I wish you the best. If you can’t really rap rap, I dont pay mind to it.

What type of features does a dude have to have to get next to Asian Doll?

No features. I hate boys.

Girls?

I hate girls. I love bitches. I love pretty bitches because I like to have fun. I don’t like boys. I get friend boys but I can’t really party and shit with them. I don’t know how to be romantic and I want to keep it that way.