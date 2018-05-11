Bella Hadid and The Weekend were spotted locking lips at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The super model and R&B singer were seen getting busy at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash on Promenade de la Croisette Thursday evening. Apparently, they’ve kept in contact since their split two years ago. The couple was seen leaving the party together, after their make out session.

This is the second time people witnessed them getting cozy. A source told E! that they were “kissing all night” at Coachella.

“Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together,” the source revealed. The insider added that the exes have “secretly seeing each other recently” but that they “are not official.”

However, other sources suggest that the Starboy is enjoying the single life following his split from Selena Gomez.