Part of Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is already getting shut down.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the judge is considering tossing Chyna’s claims that Kris Jenner and her daughters swindled E! to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna. The judge argues that the network had every right under the signed contract to not pursue the series.

Chyna argues that the network already began shooting scenes of the second season and announced that it’ll appear. But Chy might need this in writing.

However, not all is bad. She still has other claims that she can probably win, like defamation.