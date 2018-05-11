Chance The Rapper is taking his talents to the big screen!

The Grammy winner joins the cast of Dreamworks’ Trolls 2 with the likes of Sam Rockwell, Jamie Dornan, Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, Deadpool actor Karan Soni, and YouTube star Flula Borg.

The sequel to the 2016 animated hit that grossed $346.8 million at the global box office will see the return of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as Queen Poppy and Branch. Besides their troll friends, the duo must create harmony amongst feuding trolls to take on a new, mysterious threat.

Gina Shay is set to produce and Walter Dohrn to direct Trolls 2, slated for a release in spring 2020. Similar to the original, the film will represent titles from different genres such as pop, country and hip-hop to hard rock, funk and EDM.