Childish Gambino is the true definition of Black Excellence. He has a successful comedy series and knows how to make lit music at the same time.

He debuted his politically-charged single “This is America” on Saturday Night Live, and it already has over 70 million views on YouTube. Music lovers have been dissecting the symbolism packed in the visuals since its release. TMZ caught up with the multi-talented star to find out the true meaning straight from the horse’s mouth.

The tabloid saw the musician outside of “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love and Music” and asked what’s the message behind the hit single and he responded, “that’s not for me to say.”

In other words, there’s no right or wrong answer. This is a piece of art and it is to be interpreted in the way that you see fit. Check out the video below and let me know what you think the message is.