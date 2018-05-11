Mula is a rising star from Lakewood, New Jersey whose been rapping since the age of three.

He’s inspired by his life struggles in which he tells his story expressing himself through music. He initially began pushing a serious career in music after forming a group with his best friend – who he later tragically lost.

Struggling to survive he got involved more into the streets which only took him to jail. Now a free man counting every year and moving forward, he’s hoping to change his life this year! His favorite artists are JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Meek Mill – where he’s motivated to become a boss and own his own label. But until he achieves that goal, you can stream his album, Back to the Trap below:

He wants to grow as a major company, sell out shows, and give others from his hometown an opportunity to become a star! For those committed to following his journey, he hopes that people see that they can achieve anything if they never give up and put their heart into it.