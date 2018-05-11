After weeks of waiting, Nike finally gave the world a look at the Nike Cortez Kenny III, the latest drop in their collaboration with Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"Friday. TDE x Nike" A post shared by Dave Free (@miyatola) on May 1, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

The first glance we got at these was on the feet of Top Dawg Entertainment prez Dave Free (seen above). The shoe is considered to be the standout in that TDE x Nike capsule we saw not too long ago, arriving along stops of the Championship Tour. The black upper gives the silhouette a lowkey vibe, but a sleek combo of suede and nylon gives the shoe its head-turning appeal. Other features that stand out include a red “Bet It Back” ribbon across the tongue and a Chinese lettering design that brings back the “Kung Fu Kenny” we saw on The DAMN. Tour all last summer.

If you’re looking to cop the Nike Cortez Kenny III — currently available in the SNKRS app for Nike Plus members — your best bet is to go see The Championship Tour and try your luck at the pop-ups. Check out this link to tickets here.