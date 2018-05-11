R. Kelly is calling out Spotify for pulling his music from their platform under their new hateful conduct policy.

Kelly’s team fired back saying the streaming service is “bowing to social-media fads” and “picking sides in a fame-seeking dispute.”

R. Kelly's management team responded to Spotify's decision to take him off their playlists, saying the music streaming service's "actions are without merit." pic.twitter.com/YWn8ZmG2VA — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) May 10, 2018

They point out that the singer has not been charged with a crime, and doesn’t have any pending crimes against him. Furthermore, the policy shouldn’t affect Kelly because his songs promote love and the streaming service continues to support “convicted felons” and lyrics that disrespect women.